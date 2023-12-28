Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

