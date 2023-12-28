Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after buying an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

