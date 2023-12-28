Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYCB opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

