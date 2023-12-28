Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $313.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.32.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.