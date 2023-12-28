Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,876,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $109.77.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

