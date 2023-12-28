Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Bancorp worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

