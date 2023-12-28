Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PPG opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

