Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $486.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $487.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

