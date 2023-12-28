Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $659,000 Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.59 and a one year high of $95.60.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

