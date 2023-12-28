Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $706,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXFree Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.