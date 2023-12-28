Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $706,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

