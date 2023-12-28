Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

