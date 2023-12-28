Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,571,937. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $474.39 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

