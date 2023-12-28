Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 156.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after buying an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

