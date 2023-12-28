Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $831.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $783.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

