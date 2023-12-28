Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

