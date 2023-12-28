Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,029 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

