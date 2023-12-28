Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

