Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 512,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 310,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

