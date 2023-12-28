Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

