Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2,964.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

TFC opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

