Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.3% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 83,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

WFC opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

