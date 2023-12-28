Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, January 5th

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, January 5th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MESO stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $217.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

