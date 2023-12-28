Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,418 shares of company stock valued at $230,004,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $359.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

