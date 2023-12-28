Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 324.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

NASDAQ:META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $359.00. The firm has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.93 and its 200-day moving average is $309.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,418 shares of company stock valued at $230,004,282. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

