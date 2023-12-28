Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 8.5 %

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

