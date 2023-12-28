Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 8.5 %
NYSE MLSS opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
