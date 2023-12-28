MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Major Shareholder Brian Patrick Mcnulty Sells 7,399 Shares

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 7,399 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $29,448.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brian Patrick Mcnulty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 46,005 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $71,307.75.
- On Friday, December 8th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 19,053 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $30,675.33.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 27,733 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $81,812.35.
- On Monday, December 4th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 61,331 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $244,097.38.
- On Monday, November 27th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 6,425 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $25,700.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 26,733 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $135,536.31.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24.
About MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MIRA Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.