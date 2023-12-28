Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CFO Jonathan P. Foster Acquires 28,986 Shares of Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan P. Foster purchased 28,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,583.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

