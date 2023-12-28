Morgan Stanley Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.