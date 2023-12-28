M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.81 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $15.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.79. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $137.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

