Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $84.03

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.03, but opened at $85.92. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 3,285 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.