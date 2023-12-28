Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Position Reduced by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,312 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Nano-X Imaging worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 686,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,031 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NNOX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.