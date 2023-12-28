NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 33.3 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

