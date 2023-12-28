Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $49,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $1,476,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

