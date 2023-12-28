NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $87.64

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.64, but opened at $92.20. NetEase shares last traded at $92.48, with a volume of 2,763,696 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.