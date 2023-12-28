Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $491.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.