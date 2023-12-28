NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.