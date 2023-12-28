Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eiry Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50.

On Friday, December 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.76 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $3,455,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

