Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 484 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 2,951,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.82%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

