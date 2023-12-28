Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,860,000 after buying an additional 387,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.