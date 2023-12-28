Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (XRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Risk Managed Income index. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 stocks combined with an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

