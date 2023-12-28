Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.67 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

