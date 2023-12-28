Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

