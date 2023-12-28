Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $313.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a 200 day moving average of $265.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

