Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 360 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,871,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,131.24 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.4365 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,779.33%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

