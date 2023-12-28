NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 146.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $202.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.23. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.