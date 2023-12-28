NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.77. NIO shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 35,342,582 shares changing hands.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NIO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

