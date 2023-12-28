NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 171,418 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NMI Price Performance
Shares of NMI stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of NMI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,356,000 after acquiring an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in NMI by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
