Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,393,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 3,021,896 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

