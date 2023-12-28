Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

