Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NECB stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.